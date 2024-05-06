Voyager 2023 media awards
Disability ministry decided against advance notice of funding changes because of concern about last-minute spend-up

Isaac Davison
By
4 mins to read
Louise Upston was appointed Disability Issues Minister last month, replacing Penny Simmonds after the ministry's controversial handling of a funding change. Official documents have now highlighted the process behind those changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Disabled people and their carers were appalled when allowances were restricted in March without warning. Background documents show the surprise announcement was part of the ministry’s plan.

