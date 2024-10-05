Dirt bike rider seen with incendiary device outside Gisborne Police Station

The incident took place outside Gisborne Police Station around 4.50am.

Police are appealing for the public to report sightings of a dirt bike rider after they were seen with a lit incendiary device outside Gisborne Police Station early this morning.

A police unit was leaving the station around 4.50am when they observed a dirt bike sitting outside the station.

The rider was holding an incendiary device which was alight, police said. When they saw the police unit, they dropped the device and fled on the bike.

There were no injuries or damage to property as a result of the incident.