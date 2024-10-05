Advertisement
Dirt bike rider seen with incendiary device outside Gisborne Police Station

The incident took place outside Gisborne Police Station around 4.50am.

Police are appealing for the public to report sightings of a dirt bike rider after they were seen with a lit incendiary device outside Gisborne Police Station early this morning.

A police unit was leaving the station around 4.50am when they observed a dirt bike sitting outside the station.

The rider was holding an incendiary device which was alight, police said. When they saw the police unit, they dropped the device and fled on the bike.

There were no injuries or damage to property as a result of the incident.

Police were unable to locate the bike and its rider.

They were seeking information from anyone who had seen a larger white dirt bike, possibly with a yellow trim, near Gladstone Road and Customhouse Street early this morning.

Police were also seeking anyone who might have information about the incident regarding who was involved.

The incendiary item had been examined, and police inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with any information could contact police online or call 105, using the reference number P060195550.

