



Dire Strait is an ongoing investigative series looking at the full saga and inside story of our interisland ferries, how they came to be in such a state of disrepair, and how it will all be fixed.

Four out of five occupations KiwiRail wanted on the immigration Green List for its beleaguered Interislander ferries now have a work-to-residence pathway.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced deckhands and skippers are being added to a transport sector agreement designed to give bus and truck drivers access to a time-limited, two-year residence pathway.

“In our seaside cities, ferries form an essential part of the public transport system, so it is critical that ferry service operators have access to the workers to enhance the reliability of these services,” Hipkins said.

Last week, the Herald revealed KiwiRail wanted five jobs relating to its Interislander fleet added to the Green List. They were able-bodied seafarer, motorman, second officer electrical, masters, and electro-technical officer.

The Transport Minister’s office confirmed today’s announcement meant four out of five of these roles now had a work-to-residence pathway. Government officials are still assessing the motorman position.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the final details of the transport sector agreement will be confirmed shortly. It’s expected to be implemented in late May.

“The Government is providing a time-limited pathway to residence for skippers piloting boats essential to public transport routes, our supply chain, along with tourism operators and other operators who use skippers and deckhands,” Wood said.

“The market rate for skippers is already above the median wage. Operators will need to continue to pay migrant worker skippers the market rate, and migrant worker deckhands will need to be paid at least the median wage to utilise this sector agreement.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood said final details of the transport sector agreement will be confirmed shortly, and it is expected to be implemented in late May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said he was grateful.

“The maritime sector is an international affair, so with the borders being closed and tighter immigration restrictions, this now opens it up to make sure we get all the skills and expertise required to help run our operation.”

Rushbrook said staff shortages have been a bit of a problem because specific skills were needed for ships.

“They don’t just readily come off the street - you actually need people who’ve got years of experience and particular maritime training.”

The job titles KiwiRail wanted on the Green List were revealed following written Parliamentary questions by National’s transport spokesman Simeon Brown.

Last week, Brown accused Wood, who is also the Transport Minister, of putting a handbrake on the country’s transport system by not allowing Interislander to access the critical staff it needs.

But Wood said the biggest issue facing the Interislander fleet was years of deferred investment by the previous National-led government.

“Recent reliability issues are purely a result of this issue, not workforce availability.”

Wood told the Herald last week that Government officials were working with KiwiRail to determine which roles had existing residency pathways and which roles could benefit from a residency pathway for recruiting.

These developments come after mechanical problems and last-minute service cancellations have plagued Interislander and rival operator Bluebridge in recent months.

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry will resume passenger services tomorrow after effectively being out of action for more than two months due to its mayday call and subsequent gearbox failure.