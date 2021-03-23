Dilworth School sex abuse: Victim turned away by police 24 years ago

One of Ian Wilson's victims Neil Harding chose to waive his right to automatic name suppression. Photo / NZ Herald

A former Dilworth assistant principal sentenced today for historical sexual offending has a previous conviction for the same thing - and was subject to another complaint in the 1990s but police refused to take the victim's statement.

Ian Robert Wilson was today sentenced to three years and seven months for indecently assaulting five students between 1975 and 1992.

Some of them were in court to hear him express remorse for the offending which they say "destroyed innocence" and resulted self harm, failed relationships, and years of counselling for some of the victims.

But, it is not the 69-year-old's first time in court for sexual abuse at Dilworth School.

The Herald can reveal Wilson was fined $3000 in 1997 after being convicted for indecently assaulting a student on an overnight trip to Dargaville in 1978.

But, the public never knew about it because his name, and that of the school, were both suppressed until now.

Ian Wilson has been sentenced in the Auckland District Court. Photo / Michael Craig

The Herald has successfully had it lifted on behalf of the victim who said he originally laid his complaint in the hope other boys would come forward and abuse at the school would be exposed.

The suppression ruling meant when Neil Harding - another former student - approached police a few months later to lay a complaint about abuse he suffered in 1977 he had no idea Wilson had recently been convicted for abusing another student.

He was instead turned away by a detective wouldn't take his statement and who would only say Wilson was known convicted paedophile.

"In that moment I gave up on justice for me (and felt like) what had happened to me was trivial and of no real importance," Harding told the Herald.

It took another 20 years before he spoke up again, this time contacting Dilworth directly - a move that indirectly led to Operation Beverly, the police investigation into allegations of historical sex offending at the school.

Ironically it is that investigation that led to Wilson's arrest last year and his sentencing today, including crimes committed against Harding who has chosen to waive his right to automatic name suppression in order to tell his story.

Harding told the Herald he didn't care what sentence Wilson was given, his guilty plea was enough. He also didn't want to destroy the credibility of the police for the way they handled his complaint in 1997, saying he is appreciative of what they are doing now.

His main concern now was making sure any other old boy who suffered abuse felt confident they could come forward and lay a complaint.

Nine people have been arrested in relation to historical offending at Dilworth School in Epsom. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Operation Beverley head Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber told the Herald police were unable to find a record of what happened in 1997, or who the officer was but have spoken to Harding about they way he was treated.

"As part of Operation Beverly, the victim liaison officer spoke with the victim about his experience over 20 years ago. They apologised that matters were not taken seriously and reassured him that they were being followed up.

Police processes around reporting sexual assault have improved over time and there is now a more victim-focused approach. Police ensure welfare is a priority throughout the process, including the judicial process."

Baber said police have identified a large number of victims as part of Operation Beverly and encourage anyone else who was abused to still come forward.

"We hope that this investigation has shown the victims our commitment to investigating these matters given the significant number of charges that have since been laid. It also shows that regardless of whether the matter is historical or not, it will be taken seriously."

The victim of the 1997 conviction also reached out to police after hearing about the Operation Beverly arrests last year but was told his abuse wouldn't be included in the new charges as Wilson has already been convicted and sentenced in relation to that offending.

The man told the Herald he was only 14 when Wilson took him and his brother to his mother's home in Dargaville for an overnight trip. He fondled the boy's genitals during the night and later told him 'we're still friends, but don't tell anyone'."

After the suppression was granted the Auckland man said he felt betrayed by the system and angry Wilson only received a fine for what he had done to him that night - something that left him needing years of counselling.

"In a way, he has got away with it. He pays a fine and walks a free man and can, if he wanted to, do it again," he said at the time. "No amount of money can replace all the emotional harm he has caused me. It's dirt money."

He was also angry about how it was handled by the school in 1997 - the principal at the time was quoted in the Herald saying the incident was "a relatively minor assault" and there had been no concerns about Wilson's behaviour with students during his 20 years there.

The school has been approached for comment.

Ian Robert Wilson, right, after an earlier appearance in the Auckland District Court. Photo / Michael Craig

Wilson, who had his head bowed and eyes down during a lot of the sentencing, said he's remorseful for what he has done. He didn't oppose the lifting of his name suppression in relation to the 1997 conviction, saying through his lawyer Steve Cullen that he sees it as "right and proper that it be revoked".

Editor's note

It was a shock for New Zealanders to learn that nine people connected to Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

