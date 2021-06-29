Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: 39-year-old denies charges in court

Dilworth School in Epsom, Auckland, is at the centre of allegations of historical sexual abuse. Photo / NZME

One of the latest and youngest men charged under the police operation targeting alleged sexual offending linked to Auckland's Dilworth School has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer.

The 39-year-old has denied three charges of unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12 years old, laid against him by police earlier this month.

His interim name suppression will continue until August, when permanent name suppression will be argued at a hearing.

The man's occupation and date of the alleged offending was also suppressed.

The man stood in the dock wearing a face mask for his second appearance at Auckland District Court this morning.

His lawyer Antony Shaw said he is in an "entirely different situation to other defendants" and "stringently opposed" filming of the defendant in court today.

Judge Kirsten Lummis said he "appears to be an outlier" in the overall police operation.

A case review hearing has been set down for September.

Eleven men have been accused of historical sexual offending in relation to the school after police claim more than 150 victims came forward.

Three accused men have now died.

Dilworth School had been working actively to support police in its investigation and encourages former students to lay a complaint if they have been victimised, it said in a statement.

A 73-year-old man was charged with three counts of indecent assault by police earlier this week.