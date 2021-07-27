Dilworth School child abuse: Latest accused man keeps name a secret for now

A man accused of historical child abuse was granted interim name suppression at Auckland District Court. Photo / File

A deemed not guilty plea was made today for one of the latest men accused of historical child abuse at Dilworth School, facing three charges of indecent assault on a boy.

The 73-year-old also successfully fought to keep his name a secret, for now.

He was charged along with a 39-year-old in early June, bringing the total number of accused men of historical child abuse to 11.

Three men have since died.

Police said they have spoken to more than 150 men who have made allegations of abuse relating to the school under Operation Beverly.

A number are still moving through the court system.

The man and his lawyer appeared via audiovisual link at a name suppression hearing at Auckland District Court this morning.

The man successfully applied for interim name suppression on the grounds of extreme hardship until the next appearance.

He has been remanded on bail until September 1.

It's the second hearing in which the defendant has not appeared in person.

At his first hearing he did not appear because of physical and mental health issues that were "exasperated" by media coverage, his lawyer Adrian Olney said.

Olney said he was engaged with a counsellor and medicated for stress.