The aftermath of a digger attack on Kitchener's Cafe in Martinborough, Wairarapa. Photo / Charlotte Cook / RNZ

Sullivan said bar owners ushered everyone inside, fearing the driver of the digger was “just smashing the buildings up”.

“They didn’t realise he was trying to steal the ATM machine.”

The suspect then “jumped out of the digger and ran off down the road”, Sullivan said.

“He was wearing a balaclava. No one’s come forward and said ‘we know who it is’... I’d be upset if it was a local.”

Sullivan said the front of the building was seriously damaged.

“Gutted, you know? My daughters have just taken over the business a few months back now … coming to the busiest time of year … there’d be at least a month or two to rectify this. So it’s just downtime, you know? Girls trying to make a bloody living, somebody does this. It’s bloody heartbreaking, you know?

“It’s hard enough to make an earning without this, you know, but we’ve got a good community here. The boys, quite a number of guys, tradies have all put their hands up and said they’ll give us a hand. We’re gonna have to knock this part down today because it’s too unstable… It’s too broken.”

Kitchener's Cafe was raided by a digger who attempted to rob its ATM. Photo / Charlotte Cook / RNZ

An investigation was underway. Sullivan said he had footage from security cameras on a hard drive the police were looking at.

Police said anyone with information could call them on 105 and cite reference number 241116/2640, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- RNZ

