Diane Connal has been part of Kāpiti Arts Trail for 20 years

Diane Connal working in her art studio. Photo / David Haxton.

A Waikanae Beach artist will have been in every Kāpiti Arts Trail when the 20th annual edition gets under way.

"It's quite amazing," said Diane Connal, who specialises in making jewellery.

She recalls the early days of the trail, organised by Ginny Haynes, which featured a small number of artists.

"We used to text each other to see how it was going and we'd all have a barbecue afterwards."

She's seen the trail grow in size, various changes introduced, but still loves the essence of the event which is people visiting artists in their studios.

Meeting people is what she enjoys most about being involved in the arts trail.

"A lot of people are genuinely interested in what we do and how we do it.

"That's quite lovely."

Jewellery had always held an interest for Diane from a young age.

Jewellery by Diane Connal. Photo / David Haxton

"Even when I was a teenager I would make things out of fimo."

Diane, whose studio is at 1A Fieldway, started her jewellery profession after doing some art courses in Sydney in the 1980s.

"I ended that with a degree at Sydney College of the Arts and majored in jewellery."

Early on she got into found objects with her art taking on an "organic way of working" with a strong Pacific influence.

"So stone, bone, glass, rubber, paper, and mix that with silver, gold, copper."

Business had been "up and down" over the years.

"I've had times when I've made a living off it.

"I had a gallery for four years but got sick and had to close it."

Diane said there were now a lot of jewellers offering product as well as lots of stuff from China.

"Trying to get yourself recognised as handmade online is actually quite tricky."

In the last few years Diane has been doing a lot of painting especially nudes and seascapes.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, it had been a challenging year for people including artists. She used the lockdown time to concentrate on her art as well as overhaul her website.

"It was actually a really good time for me."

The Kāpiti Arts Trail is on November 7/8 and 14/15