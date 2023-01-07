Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: Are you falling victim to ‘greedflation’?

Diana Clement
By
5 mins to read
Checking the grocery bill can be a week-to-week eye-opener. Photo / Supplied

Checking the grocery bill can be a week-to-week eye-opener. Photo / Supplied

Are you being softened up into paying excessive amounts for goods and services? Businesses just need to say the word “inflation” and we accept whatever they’ve jacked their prices up to.

Some are taking part

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand