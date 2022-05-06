Simon Henry chief executive DGL Group. Photo / Supplied

The CEO who described celebrity chef Nadia Lim as "Eurasian fluff" has apologised, the company's board says.

However, Lim - the target of his vitriol - says he hasn't.

A statement from the DGL board released tonight said: "Following disparaging remarks about a female entrepreneur and prominent New Zealand identity, Nadia Lim, by CEO Simon Henry reported in a New Zealand business publication this week, the board has conveyed its deep disappointment to Mr Henry."

Henry's comment this week criticised My Food Bag, which has underperformed since entering the market, for including a photo of Lim in its prospectus, calling her "Eurasian fluff".

"I can tell you, and you can quote me," he said.

"When you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you're in trouble."

The board said his comments were "completely inappropriate, unacceptable and offensive".

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim says she is yet to receive an apology from DGL CEO Simon Henry. Photo / Doug Sherring

My Food Bag co-founder and brand ambassador Nadia Lim as featured in the company's IPO product disclosure statement. Photo / My Food Bag

"Mr Henry agrees and has expressed genuine regret for his comments. He has apologised to Ms Lim. Understanding also that his comments are contrary to the culture of respect, diversity and inclusion encouraged and expected at DGL Group, Mr Henry has apologised to DGL's board, staff and, by extension, to other stakeholders for any offence caused," the statement said.

But a spokeswoman for Lim said she had not had an apology of any kind.

The Herald asked a DGL spokesman how Henry had apologised and was told: "A written apology has been couriered to her and he's going to email it to her and hopefully speak to her as well.

"We had assumed it had been emailed to her, turns out it had been couriered to her."

The board has made clear to Henry the standards expected of him as a CEO and the comments he has made have no place in DGL, or in the wider community, the statement said.

"The board will be taking steps to ensure there is no repeat of this incident."