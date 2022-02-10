The serious assault happened at Stanley Bay Park in Devonport on Tuesday evening. Photo / NZME

A woman has been left "very shaken" after being seriously assaulted while out exercising on Auckland's North Shore, police say.

The woman, in her 30s, was exercising on a walking track at Stanley Bay Park in Devonport around 8.30pm on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Police are appealing for sightings of a man described as of athletic build, clean shaven, in his 40s and with brown hair.

He is described to have been wearing a black cap, black shorts, a black running T-shirt, and black fabric gloves.

Police said the woman was "understandably very shaken" and support was being offered.

Police are also urging anyone exercising alone to "be alert and aware of your surroundings".

"I would like to reassure the Devonport community that we are treating this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify the offender involved," Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, of the Waitematā East Investigations Area, said.

Residents around Stanley Bay Park, Jim Titchener Parade, Patuone Place, William Bond St and Calliope Rd areas are being asked to check their CCTV and dash camera footage between 6pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday.

"This incident has occurred on a popular walking track and we believe there are members of the public who would have been in the area at the time and may have seen suspicious activity or a male fitting this description," Poland said.



"We are particularly interested in hearing from a couple who were walking their dog through Stanley Bay Park during the time of the assault."

A team of detectives was making inquiries in relation to the assault, Poland said, and there was an increased police presence in the area.



"If you are exercising alone, we encourage you to be alert and aware of your surroundings," Poland said.

"We ask the public to be vigilant and if you notice any suspicious activity, call 111 immediately."

• Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 220209/0390. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.