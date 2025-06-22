Advertisement
Despite decades of cost-cutting, Governments spend more than ever. How can we make sense of this? – The Conversation

By Ian Lovering
Other·
6 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis with (from left) Winston Peters, Chris Bishop, David Seymour and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on their way to the House for the reading of Budget 2025 at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Ian Lovering
Ian Lovering is a lecturer in International Relations at Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington.

THE FACTS

  • Recent controversies over the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme highlight issues with food quality and delivery.
  • David Seymour replaced the school-based scheme with a centralised programme, claiming $130 million in taxpayer savings.
  • Austerity policies raise questions about who controls public spending decisions, emphasising corporate and bureaucratic control.

Recent controversies over New Zealand’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme have revolved around the apparent shortcomings of the food and its delivery. Stories of inedible meals, scalding packaging and general waste have dominated headlines.

But the story is also a window into the wider debate about

