Desert Rd murder trial: Heavy price paid for high life of sex, drugs and money, prosecutor says

Zhicheng Gu is one of the men accused of murdering Bao Chang "Ricky" Wang. Photo / Sam Hurley

A young father who drifted into gambling, drugs and prostitutes made a fatal error when crossing a local crime boss, the Desert Rd murder trial has been told.

Almost four years have passed since Bao Chang "Ricky" Wang was killed in Auckland and his body dumped 370km away.

Today, Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao today pleaded not guilty to Wang's murder.

Jianqi Zhao is accused along with Zhicheng Gu of murdering Ricky Wang. Photo / Sam Hurley

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone told jurors Zhao was a pistol-brandishing crime boss known as "Uncle Six" who had Wang killed for a real or perceived betrayal.

Wang's arms, chest and stomach were slashed and he was severely beaten, with both jaws and many teeth broken, Johnstone told the High Court at Auckland.

Just a few years before his death, Wang and his new wife had two young children and lived on the North Shore, in a house Ricky's in-laws bought for the newlyweds.

But Johnstone said the young couple's relationship unravelled - and in one of many arguments, Wang made startling admissions which led to a marital breakdown.

"He admitted that he had gotten into the habits of gambling, seeing prostitutes, and taking drugs."

Johnstone said Wang then spent long spells away from home, shifting out for good in 2016, and shacking up in 2017 with a new girlfriend in a Symonds St apartment.

All the while, Wang was getting sucked deeper into a murky underworld which the Crown said involved Chinese migrants making and dealing meth to fund a hedonistic lifestyle.

'FATAL ERROR', BRUTAL DEATH

But Johnstone said at some point, Wang made a terrible miscalculation, perhaps by either going above the head of Zhao in a deal, or delivering substandard meth to Zhao.

"I say Ricky Wang made a fatal error because of how Mr Zhao responded."

The prosecutor said Wang was lured to a house Gu, known as Michael, had rented as a place to make meth.

On orders from Brother Six, men tied Wang to a chair in the kitchen dining area, Johnstone said.

"And they killed him. Michael Gu used a knife to cut Ricky Wang's arms, his chest and his stomach.

"Ricky Wang's jaw, his upper jaw and his lower jaw and his teeth were broken as a result of multiple blows. Blood flowed across the floor," Johnstone added.

"And when it was done, Mr Zhao arranged the cover-up."

The prosecutor said Wang's body was put in a chest freezer and loaded into a van, eventually taken after several scouting trips to the remote Rangipo Intake Rd.

Jurors heard that almost two years later, a former massage parlour owner contacted police from Waikeria Prison and claimed to know about Wang's death.

That man was once dubbed "The Brothel Boss" by Uncle Six, Johnstone said, and was a friend of Wang's years earlier, even lending him money.

"But it seems Ricky Wang's new life, which led to the failure of his marriage, also meant Ricky Wang was not a safe person to lend money to," Johnstone said.

The Crown claimed the former parlour owner had a photograph of Zhao in the West Auckland house where Wang was killed.

Johnstone is expected to continue his opening address to jurors this afternoon, before Gu and Zhao's lawyers have a chance to make opening statements.

The trial before Justice Graham Lang and the jury continues.