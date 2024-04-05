Deputy Mayor Helen Craig.

The average Whanganui rate rise is expected to be in the region of 10.6 per cent, but many households will face an average of 12.5 per cent rate rise.

The council is considering a wide range of service cuts and conversely additional funding for certain projects over the next 10 years of the Long Term Plan. Submissions can be made up until May 2.

There are several council-run public engagement sessions over the month of April and Deputy Mayor Helen Craig has arranged some specific meetings and welcomes the public to attend. This is an opportunity to ask in-depth questions on specific issues before completing their own submissions. If time allows, other issues in the LTP can be discussed.

Saturday, April 13: Mayor Andrew and Deputy Helen will have a stall at the Saturday Market to discuss any issues one to one.

Tuesday, April 16: Repertory Theatre, 5.30-6.30pm, regarding the future of the Repertory Theatre building which the council wishes to sell or if that fails, to demolish.

Friday, April 19: War Memorial Hall, 4pm, regarding the proposed $35 million upgrade to the Opera House. Theatre expert Phil Conroy of Architects Shand Shelton will present details.

Tuesday, April 23: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Museum, 5.30-6.30pm, regarding heritage and town centre funding in general, library cuts to funding and opening hours and Museum funding.

Wednesday, April 24: Repertory Theatre, 5.30-6.30pm, regarding all arts and performing arts sector funding. Helen can be contacted anytime at helen.craig@whanganui.govt.nz or 021 1030737.

■ Ratepayers can check on their own property rates via council’s website www.whanganui.govt.nz, go to “Property Rating Search”, put in their own address and the previous rates and proposed new rates will appear. Full details of the Long Term Plan (LTP) is on council’s website www.whanganui.govt.nz go to: Long Term Plan 2024-2034. Libraries should have copies in printed form. The website has much more comprehensive and detailed information due to the huge amount of material available on each topic.