Departure of two Sky Sport bosses announced following turbulent year for the broadcaster

Two of Sky Sport's top brass are leaving the company after a review of the broadcaster's senior leadership.

Both the head of sport production, Brian Hitchcock, and director of live sport Innovation & community engagement, Tex Teixeira, had their departures announced this month.

A leaked email from Sky's chief commercial officer Jonny Errington on Friday, October 15, noted that Sky had been "reviewing the senior leadership structure" over the past year.

"As we continue to refine and streamline operations, we have decided to disestablish the role of Head of Sport Production held by Brian Hitchcock," the email said.

He wrote that "Hitch" had made "a significant contribution to both Sky and sporting organisations across New Zealand".

The email said he would work a transition period through to November 13 and that due to Covid it was unlikely they would have the opportunity to send him off in person.

Another email to staff, also seen by the Herald, from chief executive officer Sophie Moloney earlier this month said that after nine years at Sky, Tex Teixeira had decided to embark on a "new adventure" and would be leaving in December.

"Tex has made a significant contribution to Sky Sport in his time with us, including as Head of Sport Production, Director of Broadcast & Media, Chief Content Officer, and Director of Live Sport Innovation & Community Engagement."

She said in the email that he had a few projects to complete in the coming months and will depart Sky just before the Christmas break.

"There will be time to thank Tex for his service before he goes, but for today I just want to note my personal thanks for Tex's contribution and his particular passion for Sky and sport. We are grateful for his contribution and wish him well in his next endeavours."

Another email, from Errington, told staff they have been clear in the need to keep an eye on costs.

"But it's definitely not just about saving money. It's about creating a more efficient and effective business, organising ourselves in ways that make best use of our talent, and making changes that ensure Sky's sustainability into the future," he wrote.

Executives at the company were trimmed down in April with chief customer office Chaz Savage and chief creative officer Steve Bayliss departing.

Earlier this year Sky engaged an external lawyer following allegations of bullying, harassment and toxic culture at the broadcaster.

The scope of the service included sexual harassment, bullying, racial discrimination, homophobia and other "toxic" workplace issues.

Later the Herald also revealed more than 60 workers spoke to the investigator.



Sky Sport has been approached for comment.