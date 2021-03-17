Denver Chance murder trial: I'm no gangster, murder accused told cops when arrested

Denver Chance of Auckland died in 2019. He was 43. Photo / Supplied

The drug dealer arrested for Denver Chance's murder complained about life being tough when police apprehended him.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder and is on trial at Auckland High Court.

Jurors today heard from police who arrested Lingman outside a Mt Eden bar on Sunday March 10, 2019.

Jay Christopher Lingman of Kingseat has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. Photo / RNZ

Chance's body had been discovered at Lingman's property near Karaka earlier that day.

Detective Sergeant Michael Frost said he moved the police patrol car he was driving in front of Lingman's black Audi SUV.

Jurors heard Lingman was arrested without incident but complained about problems and stress in his personal and family life.

The Crown alleged this Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic firearm was used to kill Denver Chance. Photo / John Weekes

"He spoke about a recent increase in the amount of diazepam he was taking at that time because things were tough," Frost said.

Arresting officers said Lingman had a lot of cash on him.

"It was a large wad of $100 notes," Detective Constable Beth Bates said.

"I'm not a murderer," he added. "I'm no gangster and I have a [baby] arriving soon from England."

Jurors have been told Lingman's partner was in Britain at the time but was planning a return to New Zealand.

Bates told the court Lingman described media representations of Chance as a gentle giant as ridiculous.

"If you had seen where he has been in the last six months - Colombia and all, well, I guess you know that already."

The defence has claimed Chance was a globetrotting cocaine importer angry with Lingman, his customer, over a perceived rip-off.

The Crown said Lingman was at his Kingseat property when he ambushed Chance, shooting him four times and then putting his body in a chest freezer.

Bates said Lingman told her he'd been taking 10 diazepam pills daily for anxiety.

"About a month ago things got really s*** and my doctor cut me off. Things have been really s***, I tell you."

The court heard Lingman made several admissions about drugs to Detective Dean Harris.

"You're going to find two ounces of cocaine at my house ... I also have about 7000 ecstasy pills in the back of my car."

Harris said Lingman told him: "I'm suffering real bad anxiety ... I was fearing for my life."

The accused murderer mentioned Chance to Harris, saying: "There is a lot more about him that is yet to come out."

The trial continues.