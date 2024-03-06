Kaitāia’s new town square is taking shape, but structural design challenges mean it won’t be open until April, a month later than planned. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A new town square is the final stage of the wider Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project, and contractors are working hard to complete the work, project spokeswoman Andrea Panther said.

It had been hoped to open the square this month, but that won’t happen until next month.

Unfortunately, there has been some slippage in the programme, largely due to the structural design challenges associated with the foundations and superstructure for the centre piece artwork/sculpture,” Panther said.

‘’We had been working towards an end of March opening however it’s more likely to be April.”

She said a silver lining of the delay to construction is that it will be close to the Te Hiku sports complex opening and it would work in the minister’s favour if the events were co-ordinated for the grand openings.

“For our Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation project this is the last of 81 projects completing the original contract so there will be a big celebration. We have local hapū working on the naming of the artworks and the blessing,” Panther said.

“We will be working with a number of groups to provide live entertainment and pop-up stalls as part of the celebration. This is a collaboration of efforts from local groups, local artists, local designers and local tradespeople who have accomplished improvements for our Te Hiku area for all to enjoy. This is for everyone to celebrate and to take time to thank those who were instrumental in applying for and resourcing this special fund for our people to enjoy and most importantly to look after.”

Meanwhile, the much-loved mosaic tile wall, which had to be removed for the project to proceed, has had its tiles removed successfully and they are currently being held in storage.

The original wall, which consists of mosaic tiles made by about 500 people in 1997, and the tiles will be incorporated into the project.

The award-winning Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project has helped transform Kaitāia, Awanui and Ahipara with the art and place-making developments. The Kaitāia town square project will be co-funded by Kānoa, the Government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, and the council, which has secured funding through its Long-Term Plan this year.

The Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project got $7 million of Provincial Growth Fund money.