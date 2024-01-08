Detours can be expected on State Highway 3 in Turakina due to drainage and resurfacing work. Photo / Bevan Conley

Detours can be expected on State Highway 3 in Turakina due to drainage and resurfacing work. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work on State Highway 3 in Turakina has begun, with motorists advised to expect delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said drainage improvements and resurfacing work would be undertaken on the highway at the Makirikiri Stream bridge and crews would be on-site near Edenmore Rd.

The work is scheduled for today to January 26 but is weather-dependent.

During this time, the highway will be reduced to one lane under stop/go traffic management between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday and some Saturdays. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Waka Kotahi said the work was crucial to futureproofing this stretch of highway.

The agency advised motorists to plan for delays and follow traffic management and the lower speed limit which is in place.

Further north, in Ruapehu, SH4 between National Park and Tohunga Junction will be closed on select days due to road maintenance.

The highway is being renewed at the Makatote Viaduct and the size of the machinery needed means road users will be unable to fit alongside the machinery so this section of the highway will be closed in both directions from January 11-13, January 16-18 and January 22-23.

All of the closures will be from 8am to 4.30pm.

Southbound traffic on SH4 can detour left onto SH47 at National Park, right on to SH46 at Tongariro, right on to SH1 at Rangipo, right on to SH49 at Waiouru and back on to SH4 at Tohunga Junction.

Northbound traffic will detour in the opposite order.

The detour will add about one hour to motorists’ travel times.

Stop/go traffic management will also be on-site on other days between 6am and 6pm.

The work is weather-dependent and may be postponed at short notice.