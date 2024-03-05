Traffic is flowing to Auckland Airport after an early morning crash saw lengthy delays.
The two-car crash in the southbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Dr happened at 6.25am.
Police advised motorists heading to the airport to expect delays after two cars collided on State Highway 20A just before Landing Dr.
“No serious injuries have been reported, but the crash is blocking one lane of traffic which is causing delays,” police said.
NZTA Waka Kotahi also warned motorists to pass with care and to expect delays.
Traffic has eased but is still heavy along George Bolt Memorial Drive.