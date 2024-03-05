Fears of a health worker exodus as Kiwis are tempted across the ditch, more details emerge on the Government’s youth boot camps and how much ignoring your Kiwisaver could be costing you in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Traffic is flowing to Auckland Airport after an early morning crash saw lengthy delays.

The two-car crash in the southbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Dr happened at 6.25am.

Police advised motorists heading to the airport to expect delays after two cars collided on State Highway 20A just before Landing Dr.

Traffic is heavy to Auckland Airport on George Bolt Memorial Drive following a two-car crash this morning. Photo / NZTA Traffic cam

“No serious injuries have been reported, but the crash is blocking one lane of traffic which is causing delays,” police said.

NZTA Waka Kotahi also warned motorists to pass with care and to expect delays.

Traffic has eased but is still heavy along George Bolt Memorial Drive.

SH20A TO AIRPORT - 6:25AM

A crash is blocking southbound lanes (towards @AKL_Airport) on SH20A (Greorge Bolt Mem Dr), between Kirkbride Rd & Landing Dr. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/kqGmQwI5jl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 5, 2024











