Decapitated goat found stuffed in Morrinsville letterbox

A Morrinsville woman was horrified to find a decapitated goat in her letter box. Photo / File

A Morrinsville resident who found a decapitated goat stuffed in her letter box at the weekend is appealing to the public to help identify the people responsible.

The woman posted on the Morrinsville Buy, Sell and Swap Facebook page asking if anyone knew anything about a baby goat's head being cut off and its body shoved in her letterbox.

She said the picture was "too horrible to post", but urged anyone with information to contact Police. Both were involved, the woman said.

"Apparently there's a group going around sacrificing animals ... " her post said.

A Police media spokesperson said Police were called to the job at 9.05am on Sunday where a goat's body had been found in a letterbox on Seales Rd.

Police were investigating what appeared to be an isolated incident.

"Police have been making inquiries to see if they can identify the people responsible, but have not received any info/leads to assist us in doing that. Apparently there are a number of wild goats in the area - it doesn't appear that we have received any reports of a missing goat, so we suspect it was a wild goat."

The SPCA has been contacted for comment.