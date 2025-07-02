Because make no mistake, this wasn’t consumer rejection. This was brand neglect.

As someone who has spent a career building brands, reputations and consumer love, in my opinion Jaffas failed because they were let down by the very people entrusted to protect and grow the brand.

Let’s start with the product. In 2021, RJ’s quietly swapped out the delicious chocolate centre for a blend of coconut and rice-brand oils. Why? Apparently to remove palm oil. A worthy motive, but a downgrade in flavour. And with no bold campaign to explain the change or reassure loyal fans, it simply left us with a mouthful of hard-to-melt meh and a red-shell of disappointment.

And visibility? Good luck finding a pack. Jaffas disappeared from shelf space like they were embarrassed to be there. I had to fight through a wall of liquorice, sour worms and imported lollies to find them. Meanwhile, imported brands like Toblerone, Lindt and Ferrero Rocher take up entire shelves.

Where was the Position P in RJ’s marketing mix? Where was the evolution? Where was the Jaffa chocolate bar? The Easter egg? The Christmas tin? The Air NZ flight lolly collab? The Jaffa-flavoured milk or ice cream? The nostalgic soft toy or mini collectible? This is brand 101: stay relevant or risk extinction.

Compare that with Whittaker’s, an even older New Zealand brand that plays in the same indulgent space. They’ve innovated, collaborated, evolved. They make you feel proud to buy local. And look at the result, not only homegrown heroes but also 30% of production exported, and an unshakeable place in both our hearts and shopping baskets.

Jaffas bounce down Baldwin St at the Jaffa Race in Dunedin, 2015

Jaffas, on the other hand, were allowed to fade despite decades of emotional equity and free global publicity. Remember the Jaffa Race down Dunedin’s Baldwin St? That crimson river of giant rolling sweets brought the country to a standstill and made international news. Now that’s brand gold.

Yes, consumer tastes are shifting. Yes, competition is fierce. And sure, health trends and rising costs don’t help. But those are the normal headwinds of marketing. You can’t rest your laurels on nostalgia. Brands succeed or fail not on sentiment, but on strategy, investment and execution.

I suspect the real reason for the demise is underinvestment by RJ’s offshore private equity owners. The kind of passive ownership that squeezes for efficiency instead of investing for growth.

But when you lean on nostalgia and ignore relevance, especially in a changing New Zealand, with new generations and diverse communities, the result is predictable: the bargain bin. Then oblivion.

RJ’s didn’t just discontinue Jaffas, they abandoned them. And in doing so, they let one of New Zealand’s most iconic brands quietly roll down the hill and disappear.

What a waste. But on the upside, it’s also an opportunity for us Aucklanders to rebrand ourselves.