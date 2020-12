The helicopter retrieving the body spotted in the water off the coast of Kaikōura today. Photo / supplied

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A person has died in the water off the coast of Kaikōura.

It is understood emergency services were alerted to a body in the water earlier this morning.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched but stood down after a local pilot retrieved the body.

The Herald is seeking further information about the death from authorities, including Police and Coastguard.