Death of baby in Ōtara now a homicide inquiry, man charged with assault

Police examine the scene of an unexplained death of a baby in Otara on October 22. A man has been arrested over the incident. Photo / File

The death of a baby in Ōtara, South Auckland, is now being treated as a homicide.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and has been charged with assaulting a child in relation to the death of a the 5-month-old boy.

The baby died last Thursday. Sergeant Veronica McPherson, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid."

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

"Our inquiries into the death of the 5-month-old baby boy are ongoing and we are not in a position to comment further."