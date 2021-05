A person has died following a house fire in Hunterville this morning. Photo / File

A person has died following a house fire in Hunterville in the Central North Island.

Fire and emergency was alerted to the blaze at around 5.45am this morning, and four fire trucks attended a "well-involved" house fire at a residential property in Hunterville.

A fire and emergency spokesperson has confirmed one person has died.

The fire has been extinguished and specialist fire investigators and police are now on the scene.