Oromāhoe Trust, managed by Dean Candy, has won top honours in this year’s Northland Ballance Farm Environment Award, being named Regional Supreme winner.

At an event in Whangārei last night, judges praised Oromāhoe as “outstanding in all parts of its farming operation”.

“This a great example of a financially successful, intensive farm system that has long-term environmental sustainability and a positive future for tangata whenua at its heart.”

Candy also won personal awards for outstanding people in the primary sector, excellence in beef and lamb farming, and agri-business management.

“The award recognises the significance of the trust’s underlying mission, which is to protect and look after the land for future generations,” judges said.

“All farming decisions build on the goals of the Oromāhoe Trust, a collective of 1500 shareholders who are focused on achieving more than good economic outcomes.

“As kaitiaki of the land, the trustees are also sharply focused on achieving environmental, cultural and social aspirations.”

The 1050ha (750ha effective) sheep and beef farm has been operating under the Oromāhoe Trust since 1990. There are 1400 bulls run on the property, including 700 weaners that are purchased annually and finished on-farm. That income was supplemented by running 800 ewes, along with growing pinus radiata for harvest.

Judges said, “Caring for the environment is central to every decision, and this is having a positive impact on the farm’s freshwater. Extensive riparian fencing and native planting has complemented the redevelopment of paddocks for cell grazing – ultimately reducing nitrogen levels.

“Multiple wetlands on the farm have been protected for many years and have now returned to their natural states. This is supported by active pest management, which is enabling native plants and wildlife to flourish.”

The judges noted the trust has a good understanding of its land capabilities and has adapted its systems to match. The operation integrates sheep, beef and forestry to maximise returns while minimising the impact of farming on the environment. The business balances successful production, environmental stewardship and a long-term vision for the whenua, which is highlighted by industry-leading results alongside extensive environmental protection work. Additionally, there is a strong culture of pride and connection, and a desire to excel.

Other Northland winners of awards were:

Greg and Claire Collins, Emerald Hills, Kaipara, sustainability and stewardship, and climate recognition; Adam and Laura Kateley-Cullen, Ararua Hills Farm, Kaipara, soil management, innovation; Philip and Julia Leaf, Brierly Hill, Kaipara, biodiversity, water quality enhancement; Mark and Kevin Strawbridge, Northland Forestry Nursery, Kaikohe, agri-science, efficiency.

The awards also showcased Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR), a programme that aimed to halve sediment flows into the environmentally, culturally and economically significant Kaipara Moana.

Since forming in 2020, KMR had facilitated the planting of about 1.4 million native plants across more than 300ha, and the installation of almost 600km of fencing. They had engaged with half of the catchment’s pastoral landowners to create almost 550 sediment reduction plans over 100,000ha.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the NZ Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. The supreme winner from each of the 11 regions involved would now be considered for an overall national award to be announced in Hamilton during June.