“He should be funded for the batteries. The law says he should be funded for the batteries. But I’ve long learned that the Ministry of Disabled People and Disability Support Services pay very little interest to the law.”
And it is not just funding for batteries, it is also left Felix’s parents wondering about other support they were denied when he was young.
“We asked for certain things and we were just told no,” Andy said. “Now we look back and think if we had known what to ask, we could’ve got it.”
Felix has since created a step-by-step guide to help others access funding and hopes to have it more widely distributed.
MSD says it is currently reviewing funding for hearing aids, including the costs of batteries and plans to get in touch with Felix to talk about his ideas.
