Craig McKeogh is getting plenty of practice in at Kerikeri Bowling Club after being selected to represent NZ in the deaf section of the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh.

It’s an old saying that mother knows best.

So when Craig McKeogh’s mum Velda McKeogh suggested he take up bowls to ‘keep him out of trouble’ he took up the advice.

And it’s sound advice that has worked out well, with Craig - who has been deaf almost since birth - selected to represent New Zealand at the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh in August.

It’s Craig’s first foray into representing his country and he will compete in the deaf section of the games. He’s proud to be representing the Kerikeri Bowling Club in Scotland, after previously being a member of clubs in Auckland before moving north a few years ago.

He’s pretty excited about the prospect of competing against the best deaf bowlers from around the world, after first getting into bowls about 23 years ago after mum Velda suggested the sport as a way to stay out of trouble and have some fun while meeting other people.

Craig’s so pleased he took up her advice and is now getting in as much practice as possible ahead of the games, but there’s also the matter of raising enough money to get to Scotland. All those chosen have to pay their own way.

“I was 39 when I took up bowling after my mother suggested it as a way to stay out of trouble. I agreed and it’s been a wonderful sport to play and now I’m going to represent New Zealand. That’s pretty good.’’

He got selected for the team after playing in tournaments across the country and vows to do his best in Edinburgh to represent his family, his country and the Kerikeri Bowling Club. Craig acknowledges though that this will be his first international competition and will be a great experience for the future.

Deaf bowler Craig McKeogh, from Kerikeri Bowling Club, is proud to be representing his country at the World Bowls Championships in August.

“Maybe in four years time [the next world champs] it will really pay off. I’m still learning really and it takes time to get to [those levels].

“I was very proud and excited [when he got the news he was in the team] and it’s very special ... and Mum [who died a few years ago] would be pretty proud too.’’

Craig said as well as giving him the opportunity to represent New Zealand, bowls had also given him the chance to meet some wonderful people and make friends.

Craig’s coach and fellow Kerikeri Bowling Club member Jill Fraser said Craig had put in a tremendous effort to get selected and the club was supporting him to get to Scotland. It had a series of fundraisers planned, and was seeking sponsorship from local businesses.

It’s the first time the club has had a member picked to represent NZ in a world championship and Fraser said the club was incredibly proud of Craig, and the fact he will be representing it on a world stage.

“We’ve been watching Craig and we were absolutely thrilled when we heard he had been selected. There are more than 120 members [of the club] so to have one chosen to represent the country in a world championship is huge, we’re all so proud of him.’’



