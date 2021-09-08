Dead penguin found on Napier beach, warning for Hawke's Bay dog owners

Deceased kororā found at Perfume Point on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The Department of Conservation is warning pet owners to keep their dogs on a tight leash in coastal areas, after the spotting of a dead little blue penguin in Napier.

A kororā was found dead at Perfume Point in Ahuriri on Tuesday, the cause of its death remains unclear, DoC says.

"Little blue penguin are relatively common around our Hawke's Bay coastlines but are threatened by habitat loss and are particularly susceptible to dog attacks" DoC senior community ranger for Hawke's Bay Chris Wootton said.

At this time of year, kororā are particularly vulnerable because it's nesting season - they build nests in a variety of nooks and crannies, and have even been known to nest underneath houses, Wootton said.

"We do get calls from time to time from people having them nesting under their houses where they can create a racket and smell. Usually, we try to leave the penguins alone [rather than move them] and most people are very happy to share their space and not disturb penguins."

Wootton said DoC encouraged people to maintain control of pets when walking the coastline by keeping dogs on leads and to avoid disturbing kororā at all times.

Meanwhile, the first kororā/little blue penguin eggs of the season arrived at the Kororā Sanctuary at Napier Port.

The eggs arrived at the port early last week and people can keep an eye on them through "Keeping Up With the Kororā" webcams.

A few years ago Napier Port undertook its first penguin survey and found about 70 pairs of kororā nesting in and around the revetment walls at Napier Port.

Today the port has about 91 pairs.

Despite being an industrial area, the port provides a safe space for penguins as it is free from threats such as dogs, cats and humans.

The sanctuary has been developed with the help of kororā expert of 30 years' Professor John Cockrem from Massey University.