Batley-Burton approached Melanie Langlotz, founder and CEO of Geo AR, with the idea of developing free online games to help teach people the importance of microchipping and desexing cats.

Currently two games are active on www.catangelstriumph.com, with four more in the pipeline. They are story-based as a result of wide consultation with Auckland vet Dr Elsa Flint, who works with the New Zealand Cat Foundation, cat lovers and those who work in shelters. Batley-Burton was also heavily involved in shaping the stories around responsible ownership and what can go wrong.

In addition, says Langlotz, a team of cat-loving game designers, developers and 3D/2D artists at Geo AR Games were involved in the project.

“A lot of our artists have cats and everyone on the team is an animal lover. "

Ownership is for a pet’s entire lifetime

Although Langlotz no longer owns a cat she does run an informal sanctuary for pets, 17 of them, at her Auckland lifestyle property. The menagerie includes reptiles, dogs, rabbits, chicken, ducks and parrots.

“We are basically the place that people drop their pets off when they find that the kids have lost interest in them.”

When people adopt a pet such as a cat they need to realise ownership is long term, Langlotz says.

“It doesn’t stop. You’ve taken on a responsibility for the entire lifetime of that animal.”

Auckland Council’s website says the SPCA receives 9000 cats and 11,0000 kittens every year. An unspayed female cat can have as many as 300 kittens in her lifetime. Under the Regional Pest Management Plan councils plan to take a tougher stance on feral cats and those found in “ecologically significant areas” that are not microchipped.

Langlotz says the games are aimed at everyone (over the age of 13), not just cat owners. The aim is to also prevent animal cruelty so one of the games poses the question of what to do when unwanted cats stray into a stranger’s garden, scaring the birds away. Taking pot shots at the cat with a slug gun or trapping are no-nos in the game, and don’t end well.

After the first six games are released, more are planned to broaden the subject of animal welfare. Langlotz plans to look at fundraising options to extend the project including augmented reality options such as cat greeting cards.

Jane Phare is a senior Auckland-based business, features and investigations journalist, former assistant editor of NZ Herald and former editor of the Weekend Herald and Viva.