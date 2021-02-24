Dead body in Palmerston North's Square: Police want public's help

The Square. Photo / File

Police are asking for the public's help in investigating the sudden death of a man whose body was found in the Square Gardens.

The body of Owen Wildbore-Brumby was found on the afternoon of Tuesday last week, February 16.

Police said in a statement they were aware of some speculation within the community about the manner of his death.

Detective Carl Newton, acting CIB Supervisor, said while the investigation into the circumstances of his death continued, it was being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries were ongoing and police were also awaiting the results of forensic testing.

"As part of these inquiries, CCTV footage has been secured and is being reviewed."

Police wanted the public's help in piecing together Wildbore-Brumby's movements between the evening of Saturday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 16.

Wildbore-Brumby is described as a Caucasian male, aged 40 years, approximately 136cm tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police. You can call 105 and quote file number 210217/3172, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.