Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Daylight saving time research finds health and economic impacts – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The daylight-saving time switch can lead to a loss of sleep. Photo / Getty Images

The daylight-saving time switch can lead to a loss of sleep. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Daylight saving time starts on Sunday in New Zealand.
  • New US research says the biannual time-switching leads to poor health outcomes.
  • The switch also has consequences for economic productivity, British research has found.

Christmas chocolate is in the shops. It’s raining during the school holidays. Must be time, then, for a springtime change of clocks.

Another 27-week stint of observing daylight saving time begins for New Zealand on Sunday.

That means we wind the clocks forward (on those increasingly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save