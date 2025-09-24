For those with babies on sleep schedules, it can be even more disruptive and feel like a full-time job figuring out how to shift multiple day naps.

But there’s some welcome relief for parents – it turns out it doesn’t have to be that hard, and with a little planning, it can be less painful than getting your kids to put their shoes on for school.

Whānau Awhina Plunket chief nurse Dr Zoe Tipa shares with the Herald her top tips in getting it right and making life easy for the whole household.

Plan ahead

Rather than dealing with the effects of daylight saving for the weeks that follow, get a head start on it now, says Tipa.

Keeping evening routines relaxed and predictable makes a big difference in the lead-up to the time shift, and after.

“Keep calm and be kind to yourself, and try to remember, it’s a short-term disruption. Sticking to familiar routines, making small, gradual changes, and getting plenty of natural light in the morning will all help everyone settle back into a healthy sleep rhythm. Consistency is key,” Tipa notes.

Try the 15-minute rule

Many parents have heard of the 15-minute rule, by which, instead of adjusting suddenly by an hour, you adjust by smaller increments.

Tipa says that it can help some children with the transition and create a sense of calm in the home.

“Shifting bedtime gradually around 10-15 minutes earlier each night in the week leading up to daylight saving can help some children adjust more easily.”

While some tamariki adjust quickly, others take a little longer; every child is different.

“Some whānau find it easier to make the change all at once and ride out a couple of days of challenging mornings. Both approaches are good; ultimately, it’s about what works best for your tamariki and your whānau,” says Tipa.

Avoiding devices before bedtime can help children prepare for sleep. Photo / 123rf

How to create a good bedtime routine

A consistent bedtime routine is key to getting kids into good sleep patterns at any time of the year. This starts with helping them wind down before bed.

Tipa recommends avoiding loud or energetic play right before bedtime and turning off all electronic devices, including the TV, an hour before bedtime.

Plunket recommends a routine similar to the below:

6.30pm: Go to the toilet, put on PJs and a night nappy if needed, brush teeth.

6.45pm: Story or book.

7pm: Into bed, kiss goodnight, and time for sleep.

A consistent bedtime is also key – for under 5s, before 7pm is optimal.

It can also be helpful for children to have a soft toy or special blanket to make them feel comforted and safe. However, Plunket says it is crucial to make sure the item is sleep-safe and age-appropriate.

“Check their loved thing isn’t too small and doesn’t have pieces that could be pulled off and become choking hazards. It also shouldn’t be so big that it could smother or strangle them. It’s also a good idea to check there are no hazards on, near, or around their bed, like hanging blind cords.”

Lastly, make sure your child has everything they need before you leave the room, and remind them they need to stay in bed.

How much sleep do they need?

There’s growing evidence that poor quality sleep – or not enough sleep – can harm children’s health and wellbeing, weight, behaviour, and learning.

Plunket notes that the amount of sleep children need as they get older changes. Some need lots of sleep, while others require less. The key is in the quality of sleep, not so much the duration.

For newborns, the recommended amount of sleep is between 14-17 hours across the day and night. For 4-11 months, 12-15 hours of sleep is optimal. For 1-2 year olds, aim for 11-14 hours, and for 4-5 year olds, 10-13 hours is suitable for most.

For parents concerned about their children’s sleep, Plunket recommends giving them a call, on their free, 24/7 PlunketLine service on 0800 933 922. There, parents and caregivers can speak more in-depth to expert nurses who can provide more specialised advice.