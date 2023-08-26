Act Party leader MP David Seymour. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nelson Mandela’s grandson has rubbished claims the anti-apartheid activist would have campaigned for the Act Party if he were alive today.

Act leader David Seymour gave a speech in rural Tasman on Thursday to a 250-strong crowd at Moutere Hills Community Centre, Stuff has reported.

He spoke on several issues saying New Zealand had become a “lawless” country, that it was Act’s policy to put more people in prison, and he touched on co-governance.

“Every country that has ever tried to do what this government has tried to do [regarding co-governance] has either ended in disaster, or successfully campaigned to reintroduce liberal democracy,” Seymour said.

“I daresay if Nelson Mandela was alive today he would be campaigning for Act.”

But Kweku Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, rejected this in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

“My grandfather definitely loved the people of New Zealand and I can say categorically he would not campaign for this today or any other day in the past.”

Seymour has been approached for comment.