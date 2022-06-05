Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

David Schnauer: What Pharmac has in common with the Reserve Bank

5 minutes to read
It was once unilaterally agreed that politics had no place in agencies such as Pharmac and the Reserve Bank. So what has changed? Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

It was once unilaterally agreed that politics had no place in agencies such as Pharmac and the Reserve Bank. So what has changed? Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

NZ Herald
By David Schnauer

OPINION

What do Pharmac and the New Zealand Reserve Bank have in common? Answer: they both represent failed attempts to keep politics out of parts of this country's governance.

Let's start with Pharmac. There is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.