David Rawiri Kuka. Photo / BOP Times

Police investigating the killing of David Kuka have charged a second person with murder nearly four years after his death.

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot close to midnight on the evening of February 11, 2018, in the Tauranga suburb of Gate Pā.

Police believe he was the victim of mistaken identity.

Last month, a man was charged with his murder. His identity is suppressed. He has yet to plead and is due to reappear in the Tauranga High Court on February 2.

Today, police arrested a 36-year-old man from Tauranga, in relation to Kuka's death.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow , charged with murder.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Tall and rangy, with long dark hair, Kuka was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga where he'd walk with his fist raised to the sky, pointing to heaven.

A private man and Christian who was last seen playing a guitar in his room, Kuka was of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Porou descent.