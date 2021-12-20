Man accused of murdering David Kuka in Tauranga 'execution-style' killing given name suppression

David Kuka, 52, was killed in what police describe as an execution nearly four years ago. Photo / Supplied

The identity of a man accused of murdering Tauranga father David Kuka in what police describe as an execution nearly four years ago must be kept secret for now.

Police investigating the alleged "execution-style" killing of Kuka, 52 - an innocent man believed to be the victim of mistaken identity - made the arrest last week.

His alleged killer faced a murder charge when he appeared in Tauranga District Court on December 18 and he was remanded in custody.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and his next court appearance will be in the Tauranga High Court on February 2.

He is expected to enter a plea to the murder charge on that day.

Police say Kuka was shot close to midnight on the evening of February 11, 2018, in Gate Pa, Tauranga.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner earlier said: "Police would like to acknowledge the victim's extended family, As this matter is now before the courts, police will not be commenting further."