David Rawiri Kuka, 52, was killed in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the killing of David Kuka have charged a second person nearly four years after his death.

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot close to midnight on the evening of February 11, 2018, in the Tauranga suburb of Gate Pa. Police believe he was the victim of mistaken identity.

Last month, a man was charged with his murder. His identity is suppressed. He has yet to plead and is due to reappear in the Tauranga High Court on February 2.

Today, police arrested a second person, a 36-year-old man from Tauranga, in relation to Kuka's death.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

Police have not ruled out further arrests and extended thoughts to Kuka's family.

Tall and rangy, with long dark hair, the Kuka was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga where he'd walk with his first raised to the sky, pointing to heaven.

A private man and Christian who was last seen playing a guitar in his room, Kuka was of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Porou descent.