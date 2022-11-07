Voyager 2022 media awards
David Fisher: Why we are so angry - and what it means for election year

David Fisher
By
13 mins to read
Police and security guards prevent Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters from climbing the Parliament Steps, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Cabinet minister Andrew Little is no shrinking violet. He has history as a pugnacious union leader who doesn’t back down and a reputation as a hard man to budge on a point of principle.

