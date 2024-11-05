“All the stuff in there has defrosted so it’s been off a while. It’s a f*****g nightmare.”

Letele over eight tonnes of mince, sausages and more had fully defrosted and gone off. Photo / Dave Letele

Letele said thousands of families relying on the food will now not receive meals right up to Christmas after over eight tonnes of mince, sausages and more had gone off.

“It’s like the last straw to break my back. Things are so hard to keep everything going and then something like this happens. It’s just a kick in the guts,” Letele said.

It comes after Letele last month told the Herald he could no longer sustain the costs of running the foodbank and it would close down for good after Christmas.

The operation, which received $87,000 of Government support but was distributing more than $500,000 worth of kai, was supplying up to 1000 families a week.

Letele said the BBM Foodbank team were now waiting to review security footage and find out who was involved in the incident.

Dave Letele of Buttabean Motivation Foodbank in South Auckland said for many foodbanks it was a day-to-day hustle and grind to keep things going. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I’d like to have a word to them but just in terms of the impact. There’s obviously issues going on when they do things like this. There’s wider problems going on that’s for sure.”

He said the foodbank was planning to supply meals right up to Christmas and then close its doors.

“That’s it now. I’m at the point where I don’t want to continue. I have to take a moment because at the moment I’m just feeling like absolute crap.

“Things are so hard for all of us, all charities, the struggle is real.

“The hustle you have to do to keep it all going and then something like this happens ... I just have to take a moment and get a sense of where everything is at,” he said.

The community leader opened up in an emotional Facebook video.

In a video posted to social media this afternoon, Letele said this was the second time something like this had happened.

“What are we going to do? We can’t replace it so we’ll just keep what we can of the mince in the freezers we do have at our foodbank. We’ll give out the rest to the community groups we work with and that’s it. We’re gonna call it a day. We won’t even make it to Christmas. It’s just an absolute, absolute nightmare,” he said.

Letele last month said at its height, the foodbank was catering for 700-1000 families a week.

Dave Letele and his BBM Foodbank team provide fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat to those struggling. Photo / Supplied

“We are now down to between 150-200 families a week, which includes schools and a community group we support,” he said.

“If anyone turns up on our doorstep we never turn them away because we supply everything from meat to veggies plus all the other essentials whānau need.”

Letele said he would be eternally grateful to the likes of Foodstuffs, NZ Food Network, Fonterra and Sanitarium, Bidfood and others.

“But it’s not enough to keep it all going,” Letele said.

“It would take about $1 million to run it successfully and when I think about the pressure of me having to raise that type of cash, it gets to me mentally.

“It’s an incredibly hard decision, but if I don’t make this decision now, it could pull down my entire organisation. I remain focused on our hand-up model of health, education and empowerment programmes.”

Letele said anyone who would like help can donate to BBM.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.