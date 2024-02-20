49-year-old Green MP Efeso Collins died after he collapsed while participating in a charity event supporting ChildFund. Video / NZ Herald

Friend of the late Green MP Fa’anana Efeso Collins and fellow community leader David Letele said Collins’ work was “only just beginning”.

The Green MP died after collapsing while participating in a charity event to raise funds for water in Pacific communities in downtown Auckland this morning.

The outdoor event was attended by a number of high-profile Aucklanders including Letele, The Hits host Matty McLean and Seven Sharp anchor Hilary Barry.

Letele refused to leave Collins’ side as paramedics worked to try to save his life. He also led prayers as he, Collins’ family and others involved in the event gathered around him.

Speaking from the scene to the media, Letele said it “was just an incredibly sad day”.

He acknowledged that Collins’ work was “only just beginning”.

“Now being in the Green Party and being in Parliament, the impact that he was meant to have for us was going to be huge - for us [Pasifika] was going to be huge,” Letele said.

“It’s a huge loss for his family, for his wife and New Zealand as a whole - especially our people.”

Letele told the Herald: “It happened so quick.”

“We were there with Efeso raising money for Childfund NZ, there was a speech at the end and Efeso just collapsed,” Letele said.

He said first responders tried hard for 30 minutes after responding to the scene quickly.

“This is a nightmare and so sad,” Letele said.

“It makes you think about life to watch someone die in front of you.

“After Efeso’s body was taken away, we said a karakia and made sure things were carried out in tikanga Māori and it was done appropriately.”

Dave Letele led prayers around Green MP Efeso Collins after he died while participating in a charity event in central Auckland.

Letele said he was inspired by Collins and his success.

“I think anyone that comes from our community and gets involved in politics and has success in life represents hope that we think it’s possible to come from where we come from and be a success,” Letele said.

Raised in South Auckland, Collins has always been a strong advocate for the area and the young people there.

A proud Samoan, Collins has always been involved in the Samoan and Pasifika community - particularly as an advocate for Pasifika youth.

Collins, 49, is survived by his wife Fia and two daughters.

The Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson released a statement on Collins’ death, saying they were “absolutely devastated”.

“A beautiful family has lost a dedicated father, husband and community leader,” the co-leaders said.



















