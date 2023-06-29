Kiwis are racing to the pumps before a price jump of around 29 cents on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Dean Purcell / Getty

Queues are forming at Auckland’s cheapest petrol station ahead of the petrol excise duty being reinstated this weekend.

Cars are lined up at the pumps at Costco Westgate fuel station, which can only be used by customers with membership, where 91 is priced at $2.14 per litre. Photos show up to 40 vehicles lined up at the station with a queue forming down the road.

Costco fuel service centre at Westgate is busy ahead of the removal of the fuel tax subsidy due to expire at the beginning of July. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Bradwell of the Motor Trade Association has urged motorists who face queues at gas stations to be kind with staff while the AA’s Terry Collins said the upcoming price increases would not be as severe as a year ago when prices reached an all-time high, surpassing $3 per litre for 91.

Data from the fuel price app Gaspy showed Costco Westgate gas station had the cheapest 91 fuel across the Super City today, followed by Pak’nSave Papakura ($2.23c per litre) Gull Speedlane Henderson Valley ($2.24), Mobil Epsom ($2.27) and Caltex Epsom Self Serve ($2.27).

The most expensive 91 fuel today in Auckland (excluding Waiheke Island) was at Titirangi’s GAS Kaurilands ($2.77), GAS Mt Roskill $2.66 and BP Mt Roskill $2.62.

From Saturday, the price per litre of petrol will increase by around 29 cents when Government subsidies on petrol excise duty and road user charges end. The 25 cents per litre discount on petrol will be added back at the pump but by the time GST is added, the reinstated tax will add nearly 29 cents to the litre price.

According to Gaspy data, the cheapest 91 fuel in the country is at Pak n Save Hastings ($2.07), NPD Self Serve Hastings ($2.08), Gull Speedlane Hastings ($2.08) and NPD Self Serve Papamoa ($2.11).

Calculations from the Herald estimate the return of the petrol excise duty will increase the price of a 60L tank of petrol by around $17.25. The fuel discounts were introduced last March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a spike in fuel prices.

Discounted fuel then continued as part of the Government’s cost-of-living relief.

Earlier this week, Simon Bradwell of the Motor Trade Association urged motorists to be kind to staff if there were delays at the pump.

“At this stage, it’s hard to know how things will play out when the subsidy ends. What we would ask is that motorists don’t take out any frustrations on service station staff. They aren’t the ones responsible for prices going up when the subsidy ends,” Bradwell said.

“Similarly, if there are queues on June 30 as people look to fill up, don’t get impatient with staff. Everyone will be doing their best.”

Terry Collins from the AA told the Herald earlier the upcoming pain at the pump would not be as severe as just over a year ago when prices were at an all-time high - surpassing $3 per litre for 91.

“Few people will be happy about fuel prices going up, but international oil prices aren’t currently at the highs they were when the tax discount was introduced so the impact will be lower,” he said.

Collins said the tax relief was welcomed by the AA but it accepted it had to be added back at some stage - with motorists using the roads coughing up rather than all taxpayers.

“The fuel tax money that motorists pay goes into maintaining and improving roads, as well as other transport network investment, and we all know our transport network is in dire need of upgrades.”