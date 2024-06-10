A single vehicle crash claimed the life of Samantha Orlowski (left), pictured with her friend Ann-Marie Ferguson.

A young woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Darfield west of Christchurch on Friday has been remembered as a “beautiful soul”.

Samantha Orlowski, 23, died in the accident on Old West Coast Rd at the intersection of Redmonds Rd around 5pm.

Her friends have described Orlowski as a “beautiful soul” who had “endured so much” in her short life.

One of her best friends, Ann-Marie Ferguson said the “hardest part” is that this was Orlowski’s best year yet.

“Everyone was saying it was her year... she was finally getting out of her rut of, a rough life and experiences, and she didn’t even get to do it,” said Ferguson.

Over the last few years, Orlowski had been working towards getting her aviation certificate, and had only recently completed it.

“She had just got her wings for flying… her New Zealand Certificate in aviation,” Ferguson said.

“She was just deciding where to go from there, it was a massive achievement for her.”

Ferguson said if she could describe her friend in three words it would be “kind, loud and bubbly”.

She said everyone who knew her would miss her dearly.

Ferguson is urging people not to take their friends for granted.

“You know we get so busy and so caught up in our lives… and now I’ve got to live with the fact that I didn’t hear her voice and didn’t reach out when I could have,” Ferguson said.

“You went through hell and back and were fighting your way to a better life one step at a time…rest in peace dear friend, your legacy will never be forgotten.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family.

Orlowski “leaves behind her mum Kate, Dad Rob, Brother James, Brother Sylys, Nephew Emmet, Grandmother Katherine and myself her bonus sister. Aswell as so many cherished family and friends”, the page said.