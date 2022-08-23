Dannevirke homeowners return from holiday to find garage burgled

Dannevirke police are investigating a number of incidents. Photo / NZME

A Dannevirke man has been arrested after being involved in an assault and a second man was arrested for assault with a weapon in a separate incident, police report.

Sergeant Gary McKernon said police had attended 13 family harm events over the past week with two involving assault, one involving property damage and two others breaches of protection orders.

A ute, with a quad bike on the back, stolen from The Warehouse car park in Dannevirke on Monday, was recovered from Woodville.

McKernon said forensics were studying the vehicles and enquiries into the theft were ongoing.

Also on Monday a white ute was tampered with in Allardice Street, where someone had tried to gain entry and caused damage to the door lock of the passenger door.

The burglary of a house in Cole St was also being investigated.

Police said the owners had returned from holiday to discover that their garage had been broken into and a large quantity of tools as well as two quad bikes had been taken.