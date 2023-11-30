A small business like a food truck can be easier to manage but also can be filled with uncertainty.

A little yellow food truck that popped up in Dannevirke’s Rangitāne Square is tempting Tararua palates.

Laura Kinsman previously worked at the local Catching Pen Cafe, where she washed dishes and was reluctant to “get out the front” and make coffee, but when she did she became hooked.

Inspired to get back into the hospitality game after having her second child, she noticed a need for healthy and quick options for lunch and decided she wanted to do something about it.

Hence the idea for Kōwhai & Kauri was born.

“A lot of people who work around town come in and want a quick salad to grab and go to take back to the office,” she said.

Laura Kinsman on her second day with her Kōwhai & Kauri food truck. Photo / Michaela Gower

The local jumped at the opportunity to purchase and give life to an old food truck that previously sold coffee and hot pies.

Husband Ray Kinsman was a massive help and spent the last three weeks with tools and paintbrushes getting it ready.

The mobile eatery offers a range of smoothies, salads, smoothie bowls, cabinet foods and coffees and its new operator said opening day was good and hectic.

“Now that I have two kids I don’t want to commit too much to a big shop. People don’t expect too much from a food trailer as they do from an actual cafe, the hours, you can be a bit more flexible,” she said.

The food truck's name Kōwhai & Kauri is inspired by Kinsman's children. Photo / Michaela Gower

Her children gave inspiration for the name Kōwhai & Kauri, as Kōwhai is the middle name of her 2-year old daughter and Kauri is the middle name of her 6-year-old son.

“Now we can’t have any more children, we would have to write and co at the bottom.”

Kinsman is excited about the flexibility the food truck offers as she will be able to manage it in a way that suits her. Looking ahead, she has thoughts for a winter soup menu.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.