“I had heard of these things happening but never thought it would happen to me,” Tyson said.

Upon his return, Tyson began the process of identifying what had been stolen and what was left discarded around the property.

“It wasn’t completely mucked up, but every room had been rummaged, apart from the kitchen and bathroom.”

He said tools, chainsaws, a gas califont or water heater, clothing, boots and several distinctive belongings were among the items stolen from the three properties.

But among the items he found was a hat he didn’t recognise. It was able to aid police in collecting DNA evidence.

“Even after my mate had boarded up the shed they broke in again and smashed the windows and timber.”

Tyson had since installed cameras and changed locks but began to store his belongings elsewhere for fear it might happen again.

“I’m taking stuff away I don’t want to lose.”

He wanted the public to be aware of the crime in the area and felt a lack of police numbers in Dannevirke and low morale among officers was to blame.

The Dannevirke Police Station is supported by up to 25 officers working across Tararua, police said. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua police response manager Carey Williamson told Hawke’s Bay Today this was not the case despite two job vacancies in Dannevirke.

“We are being backfilled by staff from the wider Manawatu so all of our shifts are covered and I am not aware of any morale issues.”

Williamson said 25 police officers in Tararua worked across the region, proactively patrolling and investigating reported incidents.

“Dannevirke station is not a 24-hour manned station and we have an on-call response capacity from varying hours depending on which day of the week it is.”

Williamson didn’t believe that crime was on the increase rather he said it was “declining if anything”, and was aware of what happened on Cadman St.

“We did have a reported burglary there. We are following up on some forensic leads and DNA samples have been found at a property.”

Williamson said the known suspect had a warrant out for his arrest and was unable to confirm if Tyson’s properties had been burgled more than once.

He said the best course of action was to ring the police and report any suspicious or out-of-the-ordinary behaviour when witnessing it.

“No matter how insignificant they might seem, often that sort of thing fits into a pattern of suspicious behaviour.”

Williamson said earlier in the year there had been burglaries at building material sites, including Mitre 10, Tumu, and Turton Farm Supplies and the alleged offender was arrested and charged.

He said the maximum punishment for burglary was up to 10 years in prison.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.