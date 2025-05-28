- Northland Police are investigating the death of Daniel Hepehi, focusing on events at his property.
- Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston urges anyone with information about Hepehi or a green and gold 4WD to come forward.
- Hepehi, also known as Danny Whitson, was last seen shopping in Kaikohe on May 21.
Northland police are following fresh lines of inquiry into the death of a 77-year-old man found in a Far North town.
Police said they are investigating the death of Horeke man Daniel Hepehi and are continuing to build a picture of the events that led up to an incident