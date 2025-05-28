Northland police investigating the death of Horeke man Daniel Hepehi are seeking information on this green and gold 4WD. Photo / NZ Police

Northland police investigating the death of Horeke man Daniel Hepehi are seeking information on this green and gold 4WD. Photo / NZ Police

Northland Police are investigating the death of Daniel Hepehi, focusing on events at his property.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston urges anyone with information about Hepehi or a green and gold 4WD to come forward.

Hepehi, also known as Danny Whitson, was last seen shopping in Kaikohe on May 21.

Northland police are following fresh lines of inquiry into the death of a 77-year-old man found in a Far North town.

Police said they are investigating the death of Horeke man Daniel Hepehi and are continuing to build a picture of the events that led up to an incident at his property.

Hepehi was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Rd property early on May 22. He later died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the investigation team are working on fresh lines of inquiry after an appeal for information yesterday.