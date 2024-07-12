What’s the experience been like so far?

Slowly but surely, we are all becoming a little more comfortable on the dance floor and as a group we are coming out of our shells - we have no choice! Our experts are amazing and hold a wealth of knowledge.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I know there will be nerves, but I have no doubt that my partner and I will be fully prepared to give it everything we’ve got. The night will be emotional for sure but with a sense of humility and determination - my close friends might say I’m competitive... I would agree!

What is your dancing experience?

I have been a “Dance Mom” for around 10 years of my daughter’s dance life as a ballerina and hip-hop dancer. Aside from that, my own experience is zero.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Justin is a dedicated family man who has been working tirelessly to nail the choreography we have been taught so far. I feel super confident as a result and can’t wait for the final result come August 17th.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

So far, so early in the piece it would be learning my dance. A dance I had no idea of before now. With every lesson we get better and cope with the previous lessons struggles.

***

Justin Wilkinson

Justin Wilkinson is also a Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Why are you dancing?

I see this is a fantastic opportunity to give back and tautoko an organisation who do so much for our community.

What’s the experience been like so far?

Frustrating, challenging and rewarding. Frustrating cause Ellie and Troy make it look so easy. Then I give it a go, which is the challenging part, and when I finally think I have it and watch a video of how it looks I’m right back to frustrated again. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions but am really enjoying the process.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I think come show time it will be a mixed bag of emotions - nervous, apprehensive, excited, and feeling like I’m going to throw up all at the same time. And when it’s done, I think I’ll have a sense of achievement, relief and will be forever grateful for the experience.

What is your dancing experience?

No dance experience whatsoever.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Kelly is incredibly patient and has a high pain threshold - I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve stepped on her feet, haha. She has natural rhythm and timing, is dedicated, picks up new steps quickly, and is driven to get it right and put on a great performance.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

I’ve really enjoyed the challenge and stepping out of my comfort zone and learning something new. Another highlight has been going through this experience with a bunch of great people.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17 at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. For the first time this year, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.