It will be an absolute stunner of a show, ladies and gents, and all 20 of us cannot wait to show off our moves.

It’ll be our first proper big crowd and we are putting in the effort, trust me.

A little jealous I won’t be in the crowd myself – the crew at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre have crafted some extra special drinks to celebrate Hospice’s 40th year.

Ruby Rumba? Umm, yes please, love me some bubbles with flair.

They’ve crafted a mocktail too - the Cheeky Cha Cha.

See a theme there?

I’d say it’s all about the dance, but it’s not, it’s about raising the funds for Hospice to do the wonderful job it does helping our Rotorua community.

I mean, it’s a lot about the dance too.

Next week will be the last time you hear from me and my dancing diary, with the big night on Saturday.

Are you coming?

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

This author is taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice outside her salaried hours. NZME is a sponsor of the charity event and any content by the Local Democracy Reporter is done in her own time.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.