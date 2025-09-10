“Our family is disturbed that anyone would want to profit from our tragedy. At this worst of times, the children’s privacy must be protected. They should not be filmed. No footage of them should be published, and their ordeal and recovery should not be used for entertainment.”
The mother of the Phillips children, Cat, has told RNZ Māori news podcast Mata that she does not support or consent to a documentary being made.
Earlier, Police Minister Mark Mitchell told Breakfast that although he knows there is a high level of public interest, the children’s privacy must be continued to be protected in the documentary.
He said it was his understanding that police had full editorial control.
“The broader question for me with the children is that we’re a free country.
“How do we make sure that they’re safe? That they are reintegrated, and that they’re protected from… public scrutiny, media scrutiny so that they can actually get on with their lives?”
Acting executive director for media and communications for police, Claire Trevett, said police had never given the documentary crew access to film anything involving the children, nor had such access been sought, she said.
“The agreement with police specifies that, beyond photos already in the media, the children will not be identified on screen in the film.”