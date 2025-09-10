HeraldNOW’S Ryan Bridge received a text from Christie live on air which said she is abiding the strict rules put in place by police.

“We have never asked to shoot anything with the children, because there were some suggestions that this would be a documentary about the children or involving the children.

“We have been with the same small group of detectives only for the past seven months.

“We have not seen the children, and we abide by strict police rules at all times.”

The family of Phillips have said they’re “disturbed” by the documentary that’s being made about the case. Photo / Michael Craig

In a statement to RNZ, Phillips’ sister Rozzi Phillips spoke out against the documentary.

“Our family is disturbed that anyone would want to profit from our tragedy. At this worst of times, the children’s privacy must be protected. They should not be filmed. No footage of them should be published, and their ordeal and recovery should not be used for entertainment.”

The mother of the Phillips children, Cat, has told RNZ Māori news podcast Mata that she does not support or consent to a documentary being made.

Earlier, Police Minister Mark Mitchell told Breakfast that although he knows there is a high level of public interest, the children’s privacy must be continued to be protected in the documentary.

He said it was his understanding that police had full editorial control.

“The broader question for me with the children is that we’re a free country.

“How do we make sure that they’re safe? That they are reintegrated, and that they’re protected from… public scrutiny, media scrutiny so that they can actually get on with their lives?”

A photo posted on social media by Cat of her and her three children during a visit to the park in November 2021.

Acting executive director for media and communications for police, Claire Trevett, said police had never given the documentary crew access to film anything involving the children, nor had such access been sought, she said.

“The agreement with police specifies that, beyond photos already in the media, the children will not be identified on screen in the film.”

Trevett said this applies unless there is written consent from both the children’s legal guardian and police.

She confirmed that police are not receiving any payment for participating.

The production is not allowed to be broadcast before the completion of any Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), coronial or other inquiries, Trevett said.