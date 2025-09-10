Advertisement
Dame Julie Christie defends Phillips documentary amid backlash, says children not filmed

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dame Julie Christie has provided a statement to Ryan Bridge on the documentary being made on Tom Phillips.

The maker behind a controversial documentary following the hunt for the Phillips’ family says she never intended to film the children and any insinuation she did was false.

It comes after pushback from the children’s mother and family, who said they have

