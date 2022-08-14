Damage to Auckland's historic St James Theatre revealed

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick takes a tour of St. James Theatre to show the extent of recent damage. Video / NZ Green Party

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick takes a tour of St. James Theatre to show the extent of recent damage. Video / NZ Green Party

The extent of the damage done to St James Theatre during a recent break-in has been revealed in a video released by Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

Aucklanders campaigning for the restoration of St James Theatre are incensed after the heritage site was looted last month.

The foyer of the historic theatre was vandalised and some items stolen after police believe a group of youths forced their way into the building.

The walls of the theatre foyer have been graffitied and items taken, including a 94-year-old bronze statue from the mezzanine floor.

The inside of St James Theatre in Auckland. Photo / File

The St James Theatre has remained largely abandoned since it lost funding for restoration in 2015.

Swarbrick said the historic theatre on Queen St is one Government decision, one budget commitment away from being able to revive the St James.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide the space and place the creatives and community in our city deserve.

"This decision can't be kicked down the road anymore, with recent break-ins and damage exposing the building to weather and rain, meaning it's fast accumulating foundation-eroding dampness," said the Green Party MP.

She said the St James stitches Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's arts precinct; sitting between Queen St and the Central City Library.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / File

"It's the venue we've all been missing; for artists looking to grow without yet reaching commercial radio play needed to fill Spark Arena.

"There's never been a lack of ferocious support for the St James, but there have been inexplicable political delays to successive governments' appetite to meet Auckland Council's $15million commitment to make this happen. The buck stops here. We will lose this Category A historical building if we do not get urgent action."

In the video, the MP takes a tour with Steve Bielby, who plans to build a $400 million apartment tower beside the historic St James Theatre.

Last month, members of Auckland Council's urban design panel sought refinements to the latest 43-level, 400-unit structure replacing previously consented St James Suites for Auckland's Queen St.

Previous plans were ditched in 2016 when the St James Suites was declared not viable due to financial circumstances.